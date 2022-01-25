D-lactic Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

D-lactic acid is a chemical substance. The molecular formula is C3H6O3. D-lactic acid is a lactic acid with high optical rotation (chirality) produced by bio-fermentation technology using carbohydrates similar to sugar. The finished product of D-lactic acid is a colorless or light yellow clear viscous liquid with a slightly sour taste; it is hygroscopic and the aqueous solution shows an acidic reaction. It can be mixed with water, ethanol or ether arbitrarily, insoluble in chloroform.

This report contains market size and forecasts of D-lactic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global D-lactic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global D-lactic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five D-lactic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global D-lactic Acid market was valued at 213 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 339.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Content Above 92% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of D-lactic Acid include Corbion, Musashino Chemical, Galactic, Yancheng Huade Biology and Shandong Shouguang Juneng Golden Corn, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the D-lactic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global D-lactic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global D-lactic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Content Above 92%

Content Below 92%

Global D-lactic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global D-lactic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medicine

Pesticide

Chemical Industry

Other

Global D-lactic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global D-lactic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies D-lactic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies D-lactic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies D-lactic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies D-lactic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Corbion

Musashino Chemical

Galactic

Yancheng Huade Biology

Shandong Shouguang Juneng Golden Corn

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 D-lactic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global D-lactic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global D-lactic Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global D-lactic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global D-lactic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global D-lactic Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top D-lactic Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global D-lactic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global D-lactic Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global D-lactic Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global D-lactic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 D-lactic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers D-lactic Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 D-lactic Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 D-lactic Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 D-lactic Acid Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global D-lactic Acid Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Content Above 92%

