Theacrine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Theacrine (1,3,7,9-tetramethyluric acid, CAS No. 2309-49-1) is an alkaloid found in Cupuacu fruit (Theobroma grandiflorum) and the Kucha plant (Camellia assamica var. kucha). It shows anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects and appears to affect adenosine signalling in a manner similar to caffeine. Popular as an alternative to caffeine.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Theacrine in global, including the following market information:

Global Theacrine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Theacrine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Theacrine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Theacrine market was valued at 12 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Above 99.0% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Theacrine include Yantai Zhaoyi Biological, Lynabio, Wuxi Further, Hunan Huateng Pharmaceutical, Haihang Group, Hangzhou Hairui Chemical and Hubei Jinleda Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Theacrine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Theacrine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Theacrine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Above 99.0%

Above 98.0%

Global Theacrine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Theacrine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Supplements

Global Theacrine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Theacrine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Theacrine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Theacrine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Theacrine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Theacrine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Yantai Zhaoyi Biological

Lynabio

Wuxi Further

Hunan Huateng Pharmaceutical

Haihang Group

Hangzhou Hairui Chemical

Hubei Jinleda Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Theacrine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Theacrine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Theacrine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Theacrine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Theacrine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Theacrine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Theacrine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Theacrine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Theacrine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Theacrine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Theacrine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Theacrine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Theacrine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Theacrine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Theacrine Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Theacrine Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Theacrine Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Above 99.0%

4.1.3 Above 98.0%

4.2 By Type – Global Theacrine Revenue & Forecasts

