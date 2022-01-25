Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Isopropyl Alcohol is an isomer of propyl alcohol with antibacterial properties. Although the exact mechanism of isopropanol’s disinfecting action is not known, it might kill cells by denaturing cell proteins and DNA, interfering with cellular metabolism, and dissolving cell lipo-protein membranes. Isopropanol is used in soaps and lotions as an antiseptic.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) in global, including the following market information:

Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market was valued at 2558.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3119.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electronic Grade IPA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) include Dow, ExxonMobil Chemical, Shell, INEOS, LG Chem, LCY Chemical, CNPC, Shandong Dadi and Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electronic Grade IPA

Pharmaceutical Grade IPA

Cosmetic Grade IPA

Industrial Grade IPA

Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial Solvents

Chemical Intermediate

Personal Care and Household Cleaning Products

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow

ExxonMobil Chemical

Shell

INEOS

LG Chem

LCY Chemical

CNPC

Shandong Dadi

Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical

JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy

Tokuyama

Deepak Fertilisers

Mitsui Chemicals

Isu Chemical

