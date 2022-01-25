Explosive Emulsifier Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Explosive Emulsifier Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Emulsion explosives, more efficient than gels, differ in that, emulsifying agents suspend droplets of aqueous oxidizer solution in an oil phase.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Explosive Emulsifier in global, including the following market information:
- Global Explosive Emulsifier Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Explosive Emulsifier Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Explosive Emulsifier companies in 2021 (%)
The global Explosive Emulsifier market was valued at 471.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 560 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Explosive Emulsifier include Lubrizol, Orica, Clariant, Croda International Plc, ISCA, Isfahan Coplymer, Lakeland Chemicals, Univenture and Yunnan Raner Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Explosive Emulsifier manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Explosive Emulsifier Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Explosive Emulsifier Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) Based
- Span 80
- Other
Global Explosive Emulsifier Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Explosive Emulsifier Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Packaged Emulsion Explosives
- Bulk Emulsion Explosives
Global Explosive Emulsifier Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Explosive Emulsifier Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Explosive Emulsifier revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Explosive Emulsifier revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Explosive Emulsifier sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Explosive Emulsifier sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Lubrizol
- Orica
- Clariant
- Croda International Plc
- ISCA
- Isfahan Coplymer
- Lakeland Chemicals
- Univenture
- Yunnan Raner Chemical
- Jiangnan Chemical Industry
- Tianhe Chemicals
- Hongguang Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Explosive Emulsifier Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Explosive Emulsifier Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Explosive Emulsifier Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Explosive Emulsifier Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Explosive Emulsifier Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Explosive Emulsifier Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Explosive Emulsifier Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Explosive Emulsifier Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Explosive Emulsifier Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Explosive Emulsifier Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Explosive Emulsifier Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Explosive Emulsifier Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Explosive Emulsifier Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Explosive Emulsifier Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Explosive Emulsifier Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Explosive Emulsifier Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
