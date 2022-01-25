Crosslinked Polyethylene (PE-X) Pipe Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Crosslinked Polyethylene (PE-X) Pipe Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Cross-linked polyethylene, commonly abbreviated PEX, XPE or XLPE, is a form of polyethylene with cross-links. It is used predominantly in building services pipework systems, hydronic radiant heating and cooling systems, domestic water piping, and insulation for high tension (high voltage) electrical cables.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Crosslinked Polyethylene (PE-X) Pipe in global, including the following market information:
- Global Crosslinked Polyethylene (PE-X) Pipe Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Crosslinked Polyethylene (PE-X) Pipe Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Crosslinked Polyethylene (PE-X) Pipe companies in 2021 (%)
The global Crosslinked Polyethylene (PE-X) Pipe market was valued at 842.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1285.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PE-Xa Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Crosslinked Polyethylene (PE-X) Pipe include Uponor, Reliance, Archello, Rehau, Oventrop, Danfoss, Giacomini, HakaGerodur and MrPEX Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Crosslinked Polyethylene (PE-X) Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Crosslinked Polyethylene (PE-X) Pipe Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Crosslinked Polyethylene (PE-X) Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PE-Xa
- PE-Xb
- PE-Xc
Global Crosslinked Polyethylene (PE-X) Pipe Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Crosslinked Polyethylene (PE-X) Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Heating System
- Building Water Supply
- Chemical Industry
Global Crosslinked Polyethylene (PE-X) Pipe Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Crosslinked Polyethylene (PE-X) Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Crosslinked Polyethylene (PE-X) Pipe revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Crosslinked Polyethylene (PE-X) Pipe revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Crosslinked Polyethylene (PE-X) Pipe sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Crosslinked Polyethylene (PE-X) Pipe sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Uponor
- Reliance
- Archello
- Rehau
- Oventrop
- Danfoss
- Giacomini
- HakaGerodur
- MrPEX Systems
- Sioux Chief
- Viega
- Zurn
- AKAN
- Vasen
- Rifeng
- FSPG
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Crosslinked Polyethylene (PE-X) Pipe Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Crosslinked Polyethylene (PE-X) Pipe Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Crosslinked Polyethylene (PE-X) Pipe Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Crosslinked Polyethylene (PE-X) Pipe Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Crosslinked Polyethylene (PE-X) Pipe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Crosslinked Polyethylene (PE-X) Pipe Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Crosslinked Polyethylene (PE-X) Pipe Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Crosslinked Polyethylene (PE-X) Pipe Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Crosslinked Polyethylene (PE-X) Pipe Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Crosslinked Polyethylene (PE-X) Pipe Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Crosslinked Polyethylene (PE-X) Pipe Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Crosslinked Polyethylene (PE-X) Pipe Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Crosslinked Polyethylene (PE-X) Pipe Product Type
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/