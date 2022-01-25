Polyethersulfone Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyethersulfone (PES) has an outstanding ability to withstand exposure to elevated temperatures in air and water for prolonged periods. Even though PES is high-temperature engineering thermoplastic, it can be processed on conventional plastics processing equipment. Polyethersulfone (PES) is an amorphous, transparent, and pale amber high-performance thermoplastic and is the most temperature resistant transparent commercially available thermoplastic resin. It has relatively high water absorption. Stable solutions can be made if solvents are correctly chosen.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyethersulfone in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyethersulfone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyethersulfone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Polyethersulfone companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyethersulfone market was valued at 419.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 578.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PES Powder Grades Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyethersulfone include Solvay, BASF, Sumitomo, Foshan Plolima, JUSEP, Jiangmen Youju, Shandong Horan and PSF New Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyethersulfone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyethersulfone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyethersulfone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PES Powder Grades

PES Granule Grades

Global Polyethersulfone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyethersulfone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics and Electrical

Auto Parts

Food Industry

Medical Industry

Others

Global Polyethersulfone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyethersulfone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyethersulfone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyethersulfone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyethersulfone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Polyethersulfone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Solvay

BASF

Sumitomo

Foshan Plolima

JUSEP

Jiangmen Youju

Shandong Horan

PSF New Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyethersulfone Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyethersulfone Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyethersulfone Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyethersulfone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyethersulfone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyethersulfone Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyethersulfone Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyethersulfone Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyethersulfone Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyethersulfone Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyethersulfone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyethersulfone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyethersulfone Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyethersulfone Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyethersulfone Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyethersulfone Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Polyethersulfone Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

