BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Blood glucose monitoring is the use of a glucose meter for testing the concentration of glucose in the blood. Particularly important in diabetes management, a blood glucose test is typically performed by piercing the skin (typically, on the finger) to draw blood, then applying the blood to a chemically active disposable ‘test-strip’. Different manufacturers use different technology, but most systems measure an electrical characteristic, and use this to determine the glucose level in the blood. The test is usually referred to as capillary blood glucose.

In this report, we study blood glucose test strips and blood glucose meter.

This report contains market size and forecasts of BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) in global, including the following market information:

Global BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) companies in 2021 (%)

The global BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) market was valued at 406.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 563.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Blood Glucose Test Strips Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) include Roche, LifeScan, Abbott, Ascensia, ARKRAY, I-SENS, Omron, B. Braun and 77 Elektronika, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Blood Glucose Test Strips

Blood Glucose Meter

Global BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Household

Global BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Roche

LifeScan

Abbott

Ascensia

ARKRAY

I-SENS

Omron

B. Braun

77 Elektronika

AgaMatrix

ALL Medicus

Terumo

Sinocare

Yicheng

Yuwell

Acon

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitor

