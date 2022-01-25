E-cigarette Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

E-cigarette market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global E-cigarette market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

With Screen

Without Screen

Segment by Application

Online

Offline

By Company

Imperial Tobacco

Reynolds American

Japan Tobacco

Altria

VMR Product

Njoy

21st Century

Vaporcorp

Truvape

FirstUnion

Hangsen

Buddy Group

Kimree

Innokin

SHENZHEN SMOORE

SMOK

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 E-cigarette Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global E-cigarette Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 With Screen

1.2.3 Without Screen

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global E-cigarette Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Online

1.3.3 Offline

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global E-cigarette Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global E-cigarette Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global E-cigarette Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global E-cigarette Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global E-cigarette Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales E-cigarette by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global E-cigarette Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global E-cigarette Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global E-cigarette Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global E-cigarette Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top E-cigarette Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of E-cigarette in 2021

