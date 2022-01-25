January 25, 2022

E-cigarette Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

E-cigarette market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global E-cigarette market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • With Screen
  • Without Screen

Segment by Application

  • Online
  • Offline

By Company

  • Imperial Tobacco
  • Reynolds American
  • Japan Tobacco
  • Altria
  • VMR Product
  • Njoy
  • 21st Century
  • Vaporcorp
  • Truvape
  • FirstUnion
  • Hangsen
  • Buddy Group
  • Kimree
  • Innokin
  • SHENZHEN SMOORE
  • SMOK

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 E-cigarette Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global E-cigarette Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 With Screen
1.2.3 Without Screen
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global E-cigarette Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Online
1.3.3 Offline
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global E-cigarette Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global E-cigarette Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global E-cigarette Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global E-cigarette Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global E-cigarette Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales E-cigarette by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global E-cigarette Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global E-cigarette Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global E-cigarette Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global E-cigarette Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top E-cigarette Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of E-cigarette in 2021

