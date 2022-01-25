January 25, 2022

Pest Control Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Pest Control market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pest Control market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Bed Bug Extermination
  • Fly Control
  • Fruit Fly Control

Segment by Application

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Agricultural

By Company

  • Terminix
  • Rollins
  • Rentokil Initial
  • Anticimex
  • Killgerm
  • Ecolab
  • Massey Services
  • Bayer Advanced
  • BASF
  • Syngenta
  • Harris
  • Spectrum Brands
  • SC Johnson
  • Garden Tech
  • Ortho
  • Willert Home Products
  • Bonide Products
  • MGK

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Pest Control Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Bed Bug Extermination
1.2.3 Fly Control
1.2.4 Fruit Fly Control
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Pest Control Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Agricultural
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Pest Control Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Pest Control Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Pest Control Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Pest Control Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Pest Control Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Pest Control Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Pest Control Industry Trends
2.3.2 Pest Control Market Drivers
2.3.3 Pest Control Market Challenges
2.3.4 Pest Control Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Pest Control Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Pest Control Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Pest Control Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Pest Control Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Pest Control Revenue

