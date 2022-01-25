January 25, 2022

Handheld Flashlights Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Handheld Flashlights market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Handheld Flashlights market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Up to 300 Lumens
  • 300-499 Lumens
  • 500-999 Lumens
  • 1000+ Lumens

 

Segment by Application

  • Home Use
  • Industry Use
  • Military Use
  • Others

By Company

  • Maglite
  • Ledlenser
  • Energizer
  • Ocean’s King
  • SureFire
  • Jiage
  • Fenix
  • Olight
  • Twoboys
  • Wolf Eyes
  • Pelican
  • Kang Mingsheng
  • Nextorch
  • KENNEDE
  • Dorcy
  • Streamlight
  • Nitecore
  • Taigeer
  • DP Lighting
  • EAGTAC LLC
  • Nite Ize
  • TigerFire
  • Princeton
  • Four Sevens (Prometheus)
  • Honyar

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Handheld Flashlights Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Handheld Flashlights Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Up to 300 Lumens
1.2.3 300-499 Lumens
1.2.4 500-999 Lumens
1.2.5 1000+ Lumens
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Handheld Flashlights Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Home Use
1.3.3 Industry Use
1.3.4 Military Use
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Handheld Flashlights Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Handheld Flashlights Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Handheld Flashlights Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Handheld Flashlights Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Handheld Flashlights Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Handheld Flashlights by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Handheld Flashlights Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Handheld Flashlights Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Handheld Flashlights Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Handheld Flashlights Sales by Manufacturers

