Ski Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ski Equipment refers to the equipment used by a skier, which include Skis & Snowboard, Ski Boots, Ski Apparel, Ski Protection and others.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ski Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Ski Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ski Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Ski Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ski Equipment market was valued at 4530.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5523.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Skis & Snowboard Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ski Equipment include Descente, Atomic, Rossignol, Decathlon, Goldwin, Head, K2 Sports, Burton and Helly Hansen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ski Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ski Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ski Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Skis & Snowboard

Ski Boots

Ski Apparel

Ski Protection

Others

Global Ski Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ski Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Alpine skiing

Nordic

Others

Global Ski Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ski Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ski Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ski Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ski Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Ski Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Descente

Atomic

Rossignol

Decathlon

Goldwin

Head

K2 Sports

Burton

Helly Hansen

Fischer

DC

Scott

Smith Optics

Swix

Columbia

Volkl

Lafuma

Uvex

Black Diamond

Phenix

Mammut

Dainese

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ski Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ski Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ski Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ski Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ski Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ski Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ski Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ski Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ski Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ski Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ski Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ski Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ski Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ski Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ski Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ski Equipment Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Ski Equipment Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Skis & Snowboard

4.1.3 Ski Boots

