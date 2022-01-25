Ski Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ski Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Ski Equipment refers to the equipment used by a skier, which include Skis & Snowboard, Ski Boots, Ski Apparel, Ski Protection and others.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ski Equipment in global, including the following market information:
- Global Ski Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Ski Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Ski Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ski Equipment market was valued at 4530.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5523.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Skis & Snowboard Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ski Equipment include Descente, Atomic, Rossignol, Decathlon, Goldwin, Head, K2 Sports, Burton and Helly Hansen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ski Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ski Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ski Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Skis & Snowboard
- Ski Boots
- Ski Apparel
- Ski Protection
- Others
Global Ski Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ski Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Alpine skiing
- Nordic
- Others
Global Ski Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ski Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Ski Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Ski Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Ski Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Ski Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Descente
- Atomic
- Rossignol
- Decathlon
- Goldwin
- Head
- K2 Sports
- Burton
- Helly Hansen
- Fischer
- DC
- Scott
- Smith Optics
- Swix
- Columbia
- Volkl
- Lafuma
- Uvex
- Black Diamond
- Phenix
- Mammut
- Dainese
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ski Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ski Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ski Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ski Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ski Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ski Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ski Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ski Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ski Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ski Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ski Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ski Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ski Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ski Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ski Equipment Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ski Equipment Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Ski Equipment Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Skis & Snowboard
4.1.3 Ski Boots
