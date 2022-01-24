Vacuum Gauges for Semiconductor Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Vacuum measurement is the measurement of vacuum degree, and vacuum degree refers to the thinness of gas below atmospheric pressure. The pressure to express the degree of vacuum is not very reasonable because it has been used in history. High pressure means low vacuum; conversely, low pressure corresponds to high vacuum. Vacuum gauge (Vacuum Gauge), also known as vacuum gauge, is a vacuum sensor made according to various principles to measure the pressure in a vacuum state. It consists of a grid, a filament, and a collector. It is characterized by a mouse with upper and lower end grids. The cage grid, the ring filament, and the coaxial combination structure of the short collector inside the grid with the length of the Xiaoziyang grid, and the use of a vacuum connection tube.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vacuum Gauges for Semiconductor Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Vacuum Gauges for Semiconductor Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Vacuum Gauges for Semiconductor Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Vacuum Gauges for Semiconductor Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vacuum Gauges for Semiconductor Equipment market was valued at 102.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 185.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Capacitance Diaphragm Gauge Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vacuum Gauges for Semiconductor Equipment include MKS (Granville-Phillips), Inficon, Canon ANELVA, Atlas Copco (Leyboldand Edwards), Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH, Agilent, ULVAC, SATO VAC INC and Azbil Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vacuum Gauges for Semiconductor Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vacuum Gauges for Semiconductor Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Vacuum Gauges for Semiconductor Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Capacitance Diaphragm Gauge

Ionization Vacuum Gauge

Pirani Vacuum Gauge

Others

Global Vacuum Gauges for Semiconductor Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Vacuum Gauges for Semiconductor Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Deposition

Etching and Cleaning

Ion Implantation

Others

Global Vacuum Gauges for Semiconductor Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Vacuum Gauges for Semiconductor Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vacuum Gauges for Semiconductor Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vacuum Gauges for Semiconductor Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vacuum Gauges for Semiconductor Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Vacuum Gauges for Semiconductor Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

MKS (Granville-Phillips)

Inficon

Canon ANELVA

Atlas Copco (Leyboldand Edwards)

Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH

Agilent

ULVAC

SATO VAC INC

Azbil Corporation

Arun Microelectronics

Teledyne Hastings Instruments

Kurt J. Lesker

Setra Systems

EBARA

ATOVAC

Reborns

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Vacuum Gauges for Semiconductor Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Vacuum Gauges for Semiconductor Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Vacuum Gauges for Semiconductor Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Vacuum Gauges for Semiconductor Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Vacuum Gauges for Semiconductor Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Vacuum Gauges for Semiconductor Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Vacuum Gauges for Semiconductor Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Vacuum Gauges for Semiconductor Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Vacuum Gauges for Semiconductor Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Vacuum Gauges for Semiconductor Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Vacuum Gauges for Semiconductor Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vacuum Gauges for Semiconductor Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Vacuum Gauges for Semiconductor Equipment Product Type

