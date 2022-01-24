Automatic Pool Skimmers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automatic Pool Skimmers work independently from the filter and pump and are driven by an electric motor inside the unit. They are self-contained, collecting debris in a filter canister within the cleaner. Robotic pool cleaners have built-in intelligence that ensures they don’t get stuck in corners and on steps and provide better coverage than alternative cleaners.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automatic Pool Skimmers in global, including the following market information:

Global Automatic Pool Skimmers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automatic Pool Skimmers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automatic Pool Skimmers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automatic Pool Skimmers market was valued at 781 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 933.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Crawler Drive Pool Skimmers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automatic Pool Skimmers include Maytronics, Fluidra, BWT, Pentair, Hayward, Mariner, Hexagone, Waterco and iRobot, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automatic Pool Skimmers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automatic Pool Skimmers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Pool Skimmers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Crawler Drive Pool Skimmers

Wheel Drive Pool Skimmers

Self-propelled (Floating) Pool Skimmers

Global Automatic Pool Skimmers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Pool Skimmers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Private Pool

Commercial Pool

Global Automatic Pool Skimmers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Pool Skimmers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automatic Pool Skimmers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automatic Pool Skimmers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automatic Pool Skimmers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automatic Pool Skimmers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Maytronics

Fluidra

BWT

Pentair

Hayward

Mariner

Hexagone

Waterco

iRobot

Desjoyaux

Xiamen Fast Cleaner Co., Ltd.

Pivot International

Remington Solar

Skimdevil

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automatic Pool Skimmers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automatic Pool Skimmers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automatic Pool Skimmers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automatic Pool Skimmers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automatic Pool Skimmers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automatic Pool Skimmers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automatic Pool Skimmers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automatic Pool Skimmers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automatic Pool Skimmers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automatic Pool Skimmers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automatic Pool Skimmers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automatic Pool Skimmers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automatic Pool Skimmers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automatic Pool Skimmers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automatic Pool Skimmers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automatic Pool Skimmers Companies

4 Sights by Product

