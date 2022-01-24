Molecular Dynamics Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Molecular Dynamics Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Molecular dynamics (MD) is a computer simulation method for analysing the physical movements of atoms and molecules. The atoms and molecules are allowed to interact for a fixed period of time, giving a view of the dynamic “evolution” of the system. In the most common version, the trajectories of atoms and molecules are determined by numerically solving Newton’s equations of motion for a system of interacting particles, where forces between the particles and their potential energies are often calculated using interatomic potentials or molecular mechanics force fields. The method is applied mostly in chemical physics, materials science, and biophysics.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Molecular Dynamics Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Molecular Dynamics Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Molecular Dynamics Software market was valued at 51 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 67 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
GPU-accelerated Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Molecular Dynamics Software include Abalone, Software for Chemistry & Materials (SCM), Ascalaph Designer, Avizo (Software), CHARMM, CP2K, D.E. Shaw Research, GROMACS and GROMOS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Molecular Dynamics Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Molecular Dynamics Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Molecular Dynamics Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- GPU-accelerated
- Working Only On CPU
Global Molecular Dynamics Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Molecular Dynamics Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Chemical Physics Research
- Materials Science Research
- Biophysics Research
Global Molecular Dynamics Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Molecular Dynamics Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Molecular Dynamics Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Molecular Dynamics Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Abalone
- Software for Chemistry & Materials (SCM)
- Ascalaph Designer
- Avizo (Software)
- CHARMM
- CP2K
- D.E. Shaw Research
- GROMACS
- GROMOS
- LAMMPS
- Schrdinger
- MBN Explorer
- MDynaMix
- Molecular Modelling Toolkit
- Nanoscale Molecular Dynamics
- OpenAtom
- Pydlpoly
- Q (Software)
- SHARC Molecular Dynamics Software
- Tinker (Software)
- Fraunhofer SCAI
- VOTCA
- Winmostar
- YASARA
- Culgi BV
- Intel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Molecular Dynamics Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Molecular Dynamics Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Molecular Dynamics Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Molecular Dynamics Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Molecular Dynamics Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Molecular Dynamics Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Molecular Dynamics Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Molecular Dynamics Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Molecular Dynamics Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Molecular Dynamics Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Molecular Dynamics Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Molecular Dynamics Software Companies
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Global Molecular Dynamics Software Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Molecular Dynamics Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Molecular Dynamics Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Molecular Dynamics Simulation Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027