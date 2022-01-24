Molecular Dynamics Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Molecular dynamics (MD) is a computer simulation method for analysing the physical movements of atoms and molecules. The atoms and molecules are allowed to interact for a fixed period of time, giving a view of the dynamic “evolution” of the system. In the most common version, the trajectories of atoms and molecules are determined by numerically solving Newton’s equations of motion for a system of interacting particles, where forces between the particles and their potential energies are often calculated using interatomic potentials or molecular mechanics force fields. The method is applied mostly in chemical physics, materials science, and biophysics.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Molecular Dynamics Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Molecular Dynamics Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-molecular-dynamics-software-2022-2028-520

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Molecular Dynamics Software market was valued at 51 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 67 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

GPU-accelerated Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Molecular Dynamics Software include Abalone, Software for Chemistry & Materials (SCM), Ascalaph Designer, Avizo (Software), CHARMM, CP2K, D.E. Shaw Research, GROMACS and GROMOS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Molecular Dynamics Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Molecular Dynamics Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Molecular Dynamics Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

GPU-accelerated

Working Only On CPU

Global Molecular Dynamics Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Molecular Dynamics Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical Physics Research

Materials Science Research

Biophysics Research

Global Molecular Dynamics Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Molecular Dynamics Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Molecular Dynamics Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Molecular Dynamics Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abalone

Software for Chemistry & Materials (SCM)

Ascalaph Designer

Avizo (Software)

CHARMM

CP2K

D.E. Shaw Research

GROMACS

GROMOS

LAMMPS

Schrdinger

MBN Explorer

MDynaMix

Molecular Modelling Toolkit

Nanoscale Molecular Dynamics

OpenAtom

Pydlpoly

Q (Software)

SHARC Molecular Dynamics Software

Tinker (Software)

Fraunhofer SCAI

VOTCA

Winmostar

YASARA

Culgi BV

Intel

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-molecular-dynamics-software-2022-2028-520

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Molecular Dynamics Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Molecular Dynamics Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Molecular Dynamics Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Molecular Dynamics Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Molecular Dynamics Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Molecular Dynamics Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Molecular Dynamics Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Molecular Dynamics Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Molecular Dynamics Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Molecular Dynamics Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Molecular Dynamics Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Molecular Dynamics Software Companies

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global Molecular Dynamics Software Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Molecular Dynamics Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Molecular Dynamics Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Molecular Dynamics Simulation Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027