Cyclopentene Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cyclopentene (CAS 142-29-0) is a chemical compound with the formula (CH2)3(CH)2. It is a colorless liquid with a petrol-like odor. It is one of the cycloalkenes. Cyclopentene is produced industrially in large amounts by steam cracking of naphtha.

Cyclopentene less dense than water and insoluble in water. Flash point below 0°F. Vapors heavier than air. Inhalation of high concentrations may be narcotic. Used to make rubber and plastics.

The global Cyclopentene market was valued at 30 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 42 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Cyclopentene include Zeon Corporation, Huangshan Basihui, Shanghai Gonghe, Huaian Liebang Kangtai and Seqens, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cyclopentene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

