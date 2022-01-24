Cardiology Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cardiology Software is also called Cardiac Imaging Software, that is one of the most comprehensive and informative imaging tools for cardiology disease. Compared with other techniques, it is unique in its combined capability to assist physicians in assessing and quantifying blood flow, function, and tissue pathology. That are very useful for image acquisition, post-processing, evaluation and reporting.

The Cardiology Software industry can be broken down into several segments, On-premises, Cloud-based, etc.

Across the world, the major players cover GE Healthcare, Medis, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cardiology Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cardiology Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cardiology Software market was valued at 763.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1187 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premises Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cardiology Software include GE Healthcare, Medis, Philips, Siemens, IBM, Arterys, Canon Medical, Agfa Healthcare and Circle Cardiovascular Imaging, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cardiology Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cardiology Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cardiology Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premises

Cloud-based

Global Cardiology Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cardiology Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers and Clinics

Research Institutions and Laboratories

Global Cardiology Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cardiology Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cardiology Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cardiology Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE Healthcare

Medis

Philips

Siemens

IBM

Arterys

Canon Medical

Agfa Healthcare

Circle Cardiovascular Imaging

Fujifilm

Epsilon Imaging

Esaote

Zebra Medical Vision

DiA Imaging Analysis

HeartVista

Change Healthcare

Freeland Systems

INFINITT Healthcare

ScImage

