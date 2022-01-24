Cardiology Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cardiology Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Cardiology Software is also called Cardiac Imaging Software, that is one of the most comprehensive and informative imaging tools for cardiology disease. Compared with other techniques, it is unique in its combined capability to assist physicians in assessing and quantifying blood flow, function, and tissue pathology. That are very useful for image acquisition, post-processing, evaluation and reporting.
The Cardiology Software industry can be broken down into several segments, On-premises, Cloud-based, etc.
Across the world, the major players cover GE Healthcare, Medis, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cardiology Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cardiology Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cardiology Software market was valued at 763.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1187 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premises Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cardiology Software include GE Healthcare, Medis, Philips, Siemens, IBM, Arterys, Canon Medical, Agfa Healthcare and Circle Cardiovascular Imaging, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cardiology Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cardiology Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cardiology Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
Global Cardiology Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cardiology Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Centers and Clinics
- Research Institutions and Laboratories
Global Cardiology Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cardiology Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Cardiology Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Cardiology Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GE Healthcare
- Medis
- Philips
- Siemens
- IBM
- Arterys
- Canon Medical
- Agfa Healthcare
- Circle Cardiovascular Imaging
- Fujifilm
- Epsilon Imaging
- Esaote
- Zebra Medical Vision
- DiA Imaging Analysis
- HeartVista
- Change Healthcare
- Freeland Systems
- INFINITT Healthcare
- ScImage
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cardiology Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cardiology Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cardiology Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cardiology Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cardiology Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cardiology Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cardiology Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cardiology Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cardiology Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Cardiology Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cardiology Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cardiology Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cardiology Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
