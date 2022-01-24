Medical Supplies Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Medical supplies are medical and surgical products which are intended for one use only. Medical supplies mainly include injection and infusion products, wound care products, blood and dialysis products, medical implanting material, disposable clothing, incontinence supplies and surgical supplies etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Supplies in Global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Supplies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Supplies market was valued at 208290 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 330000 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vascular Intervention Supplies Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Supplies include Johnson & Johnson, BD, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Boston Scientific, Stryker, Abbott and Alcon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Supplies companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Supplies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Medical Supplies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vascular Intervention Supplies

Medical Implanting Material

Injection and Infusion

Wound Care

Blood and Dialysis

Incontinence Supplies

Others

Global Medical Supplies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Medical Supplies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Nursing Home

Global Medical Supplies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Medical Supplies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Supplies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Supplies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Johnson & Johnson

BD

Zimmer Biomet

Medtronic

Smith & Nephew

Boston Scientific

Stryker

Abbott

Alcon

3M

B. Braun

Terumo Corporation

Coloplast

Teleflex

ConvaTec

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical Supplies Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical Supplies Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical Supplies Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical Supplies Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical Supplies Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical Supplies Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical Supplies Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical Supplies Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Supplies Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Medical Supplies Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Supplies Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Supplies Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Supplies Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Medical Supplies Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

