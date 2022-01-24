BGO Crystal Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The BGO Crystal market covers Czochralski Method, Bridgman Method, Other, etc. The typical players include Saint-Gobain, NIIC SB RAS, AMCRYS, Rexon Components, Shanghai SICCAS, Epic Crystal, Dynasil, Scionix, etc.

Bismuth germinate Bi4Ge3O12 commonly abbreviated as BGO, is the crystalline form of an inorganic oxide with cubic eulytine structure, colorless, transparent, and insoluble in water. When exposed to radiation of high-energy particles, or other sources, such as gamma rays and x-rays, it emits a green fluorescent light. The light has a peak wavelength of 480nm, with its high stopping power, high scintillation efficiency, good energy resolution, and non-hygroscopes. BGO is a good scintillation material and has found a wide range of applications in high energy physics, nuclear physics, space physics, nuclear medicine, geological prospecting, and other industries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of BGO Crystal in global, including the following market information:

Global BGO Crystal Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global BGO Crystal Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)

Global top five BGO Crystal companies in 2021 (%)

The global BGO Crystal market was valued at 38 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 51 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Czochralski Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years

The global key manufacturers of BGO Crystal include Saint-Gobain, Dynasil, Crytur, Shanghai SICCAS, AMCRYS, Epic Crystal, NIIC SB RAS, Rexon Components and Scionix and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the BGO Crystal manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global BGO Crystal Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global BGO Crystal Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Czochralski Method

Bridgman Method

Global BGO Crystal Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global BGO Crystal Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Nuclear Medicine (PET & CT, etc.)

High Energy Physics

Nuclear Physics

Space Physics

Others

Global BGO Crystal Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global BGO Crystal Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies BGO Crystal revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies BGO Crystal revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies BGO Crystal sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)

Key companies BGO Crystal sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Saint-Gobain

Dynasil

Crytur

Shanghai SICCAS

AMCRYS

Epic Crystal

NIIC SB RAS

Rexon Components

Scionix

Nanjing Crylink

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 BGO Crystal Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global BGO Crystal Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global BGO Crystal Overall Market Size

2.1 Global BGO Crystal Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global BGO Crystal Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global BGO Crystal Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top BGO Crystal Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global BGO Crystal Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global BGO Crystal Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global BGO Crystal Sales by Companies

3.5 Global BGO Crystal Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 BGO Crystal Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers BGO Crystal Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 BGO Crystal Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 BGO Crystal Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 BGO Crystal Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global BGO Crystal Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Czochralski Method

4.1.3 Bridgman Method

