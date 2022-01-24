Radiant Barrier and Reflective Insulation Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A radiant barrier is a type of building material that reflects thermal radiation and reduces heat transfer. Because thermal energy is also transferred by conduction and convection, in addition radiation, radiant barriers are often supplemented with thermal insulation that slows down heat transfer by conduction or convection.

A radiant barrier reflects heat radiation (radiant heat), preventing transfer from one side of the barrier to another due to a reflective, low emittance surface. In building applications, this surface is typically a very thin, mirror-like aluminum foil. The foil may be coated for resistance to the elements or for abrasion resistance. The radiant barrier may be one or two sided. One sided radiant barrier may be attached to insulating materials, such as polyisocyanurate, rigid foam, bubble insulation, or oriented strand board (OSB). Reflective tape can be adhered to strips of radiant barrier to make it a contiguous vapor barrier or, alternatively, radiant barrier can be perforated for vapor transmittance.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/120819/global-radiant-barrier-reflective-insulation-market-2022-2028-195

This report contains market size and forecasts of Radiant Barrier and Reflective Insulation in global, including the following market information:

Global Radiant Barrier and Reflective Insulation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Radiant Barrier and Reflective Insulation Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Sqm)

Global top five Radiant Barrier and Reflective Insulation companies in 2021 (%)

The global Radiant Barrier and Reflective Insulation market was valued at 774.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1061 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Radiant Barrier Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Radiant Barrier and Reflective Insulation include DuPont, Reflectix, Innovative Insulation, Dunmore, Fi-Foil Company, BMI Group, LP, Covertech Fabricating and RESISTO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Radiant Barrier and Reflective Insulation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Radiant Barrier and Reflective Insulation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)

Global Radiant Barrier and Reflective Insulation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Radiant Barrier

Reflective Insulation

Global Radiant Barrier and Reflective Insulation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)

Global Radiant Barrier and Reflective Insulation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial & Agriculture

Industrial

Others

Global Radiant Barrier and Reflective Insulation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)

Global Radiant Barrier and Reflective Insulation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Radiant Barrier and Reflective Insulation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Radiant Barrier and Reflective Insulation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Radiant Barrier and Reflective Insulation sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Sqm)

Key companies Radiant Barrier and Reflective Insulation sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DuPont

Reflectix

Innovative Insulation

Dunmore

Fi-Foil Company

BMI Group

LP

Covertech Fabricating

RESISTO

RadiantGUARD

LLFlex

Environmentally Safe Products

Prime Enertech

Spunchem

Patidar

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/120819/global-radiant-barrier-reflective-insulation-market-2022-2028-195

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Radiant Barrier and Reflective Insulation Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Radiant Barrier and Reflective Insulation Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Radiant Barrier and Reflective Insulation Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Radiant Barrier and Reflective Insulation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Radiant Barrier and Reflective Insulation Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Radiant Barrier and Reflective Insulation Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Radiant Barrier and Reflective Insulation Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Radiant Barrier and Reflective Insulation Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Radiant Barrier and Reflective Insulation Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Radiant Barrier and Reflective Insulation Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Radiant Barrier and Reflective Insulation Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Radiant Barrier and Reflective Insulation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Radiant Barrier and Reflective Insulation Product Type

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/