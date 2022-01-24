Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Modified Bitumen (MB) roofing is an asphalt-based, close cousin of the Built-up-Roof (BUR) designed for buildings with low-slope or flat roof structures. Modified bitumen roofing originated in Europe in the mid 1960’s and have been used successfully in the United States and Canada since approximately 1975. Modified Bitumen Membranes are designed to withstand harsh exposure to extreme environmental elements. In our report, modified bitumen roofing have two types which include Atactic Polypropylene (APP) type and Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) type.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing in global, including the following market information:

Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Sqm)

Global top five Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing companies in 2021 (%)

The global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market was valued at 9205 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12930 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

SBS Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing include Soprema Group, Oriental Yuhong, GAF, Sika, Hongyuan Waterproof, TehnoNICOL, CKS, Yuanda Hongyu and ARDEX Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)

Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

SBS Type

APP Type

Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)

Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Non-Residential

Residential

Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)

Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Sqm)

Key companies Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Soprema Group

Oriental Yuhong

GAF

Sika

Hongyuan Waterproof

TehnoNICOL

CKS

Yuanda Hongyu

ARDEX Group

Tamko

Henkel Polybit

Polyglass

IKO Industries

Imperbit Membrane

Fosroc

EDIL Roofing Products

SKSHU

General Membrane

ChovA

Vetroasfalto

Bauder

Protecto Wrap

