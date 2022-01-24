Biofiber Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Biofiber Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report studies the industrial bioproducts. In this report, industrial bioproducts can be spilt into three categories: bioenergy, bio-sourced chemicals, and bio-sourced materials.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Biofiber in global, including the following market information:
- Global Biofiber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Biofiber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Biofiber companies in 2021 (%)
The global Biofiber market was valued at 86680 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 141690 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bioenergy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Biofiber include NatureWorks, Dupont, BASF, Cargill, Novamont, Lenzing AG, Neste Oil Rotterdam, ADM and Infinita Renovables, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Biofiber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biofiber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Biofiber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Bioenergy
- Biosourced Chemicals
- Biosourced Materials
Global Biofiber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Biofiber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Energy & Transportation
- Food, Beverages & Pharmaceuticals
- Consumer Goods & Textiles and Packaging
- Others
Global Biofiber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Biofiber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Biofiber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Biofiber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Biofiber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Biofiber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- NatureWorks
- Dupont
- BASF
- Cargill
- Novamont
- Lenzing AG
- Neste Oil Rotterdam
- ADM
- Infinita Renovables
- Arkema
- Braskem
- Kingfa
- Mitsubishi
- Sofiproteol (Diester Industries)
- Medors
- Marseglia Group
- Glencore
- Louis Dreyfus
- Renewable Energy Group
- RBF Port Neches
- Ag Processing
- Elevance
- Marathon Petroleum Corporation
- Graanul Invest Group
- Enviva
- Pinnacle
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Biofiber Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Biofiber Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Biofiber Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Biofiber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Biofiber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Biofiber Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Biofiber Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Biofiber Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Biofiber Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Biofiber Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Biofiber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biofiber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Biofiber Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biofiber Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biofiber Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biofiber Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Biofiber Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Bioenergy
4.1.3 Biosourced Chemicals
4.1.4 Biosourced Materials
4.2 By Type – Global Biofiber Revenue & Forecast
