Biofiber Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report studies the industrial bioproducts. In this report, industrial bioproducts can be spilt into three categories: bioenergy, bio-sourced chemicals, and bio-sourced materials.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biofiber in global, including the following market information:

Global Biofiber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Biofiber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Biofiber companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/120820/global-biofiber-market-2022-2028-360

The global Biofiber market was valued at 86680 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 141690 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bioenergy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biofiber include NatureWorks, Dupont, BASF, Cargill, Novamont, Lenzing AG, Neste Oil Rotterdam, ADM and Infinita Renovables, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Biofiber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biofiber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Biofiber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bioenergy

Biosourced Chemicals

Biosourced Materials

Global Biofiber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Biofiber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Energy & Transportation

Food, Beverages & Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Goods & Textiles and Packaging

Others

Global Biofiber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Biofiber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biofiber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biofiber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biofiber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Biofiber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NatureWorks

Dupont

BASF

Cargill

Novamont

Lenzing AG

Neste Oil Rotterdam

ADM

Infinita Renovables

Arkema

Braskem

Kingfa

Mitsubishi

Sofiproteol (Diester Industries)

Medors

Marseglia Group

Glencore

Louis Dreyfus

Renewable Energy Group

RBF Port Neches

Ag Processing

Elevance

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Graanul Invest Group

Enviva

Pinnacle

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/120820/global-biofiber-market-2022-2028-360

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biofiber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biofiber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Biofiber Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Biofiber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Biofiber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Biofiber Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biofiber Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Biofiber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Biofiber Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Biofiber Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Biofiber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biofiber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Biofiber Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biofiber Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biofiber Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biofiber Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Biofiber Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Bioenergy

4.1.3 Biosourced Chemicals

4.1.4 Biosourced Materials

4.2 By Type – Global Biofiber Revenue & Forecast

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/