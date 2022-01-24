Butter and Margarine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Butter is a dairy product that manufacturers make by churning cream or milk to separate the solid components from the liquid. People commonly use butter in cooking, baking, and as a spread.

Margarine is a substitute for butter. Manufacturers make margarine from plant-based oils, such as canola oil, palm fruit oil, and soybean oil.

Although butter and margarine have different components, both can contain large amounts of different fats.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Butter and Margarine in global, including the following market information:

Global Butter and Margarine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Butter and Margarine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Butter and Margarine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Butter and Margarine market was valued at 67080 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 82850 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Butter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Butter and Margarine include Upfield, Bunge, NMGK Group, ConAgra, Wilmar-International, Fuji Oil, BRF, Yildiz Holding and Grupo Lala, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Butter and Margarine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Butter and Margarine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Butter and Margarine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Butter

Margarine

Global Butter and Margarine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Butter and Margarine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Household

Global Butter and Margarine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Butter and Margarine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Butter and Margarine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Butter and Margarine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Butter and Margarine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Butter and Margarine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Upfield

Bunge

NMGK Group

ConAgra

Wilmar-International

Fuji Oil

BRF

Yildiz Holding

Grupo Lala

NamChow

Cargill

COFCO

Uni-President

Mengniu Group

Yili Group

Land Olakes

Arla Foods

Lactails

Fonterra

Amul

