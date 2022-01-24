Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) are devices which indicate the passage of fault current. When properly applied, they can reduce operating costs and reduce service interruptions by identifying the section of cable that has failed. At the same time, Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) can increase safety and reduce equipment damage by reducing the need for hazardous fault chasing procedures.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) in global, including the following market information:

Global Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-faulted-circuit-indicator-2022-2028-292

Global Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) market was valued at 212 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 253.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Overhead Line Faulted Circuit Indicators Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) include SEL(Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories), Horstmann, ABB (Thomas & Betts), Eaton (Cooper Power Systems), CREAT, Siemens, SEMEUREKA, BEHAUR SCITECH and Elektro-Mechanik, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Overhead Line Faulted Circuit Indicators

Cable Faulted Circuit Indicators

Panel Faulted Circuit Indicators

Others

Global Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Short-circuit Indicators

Earth Fault Indicators

Short-circuit and Earth Fault Indicators

Global Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SEL(Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories)

Horstmann

ABB (Thomas & Betts)

Eaton (Cooper Power Systems)

CREAT

Siemens

SEMEUREKA

BEHAUR SCITECH

Elektro-Mechanik

Schneider Electric

NORTROLL

Bowden Bros Ltd

Beijing HCRT Electrical Equipment

CELSA

KE ELECTRIC

Holystar

Electronsystem MD

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/machines/global-faulted-circuit-indicator-2022-2028-292

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) Players in Global Market

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/