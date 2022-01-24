January 24, 2022

Aerospace Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The aerospace coatings must withstand extreme operating environment and can be applied to both the exterior and interior surfaces of the aircraft. The exterior surface of the aircraft often requires decorative painting to maintain the appearance and protection against corrosion.

High performance coatings are needed to protect surface from extreme weather conditions and enhance dirt resistance and reduced drag resistance. The requirement of coatings in aerospace industry is highly specific due to the changes in environment regulations.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aerospace Coatings in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Aerospace Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Aerospace Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
  • Global top five Aerospace Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aerospace Coatings market was valued at 585.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1130.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solvent-Based Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aerospace Coatings include AkzoNobel (Mapaero), PPG Industries, Sherwin Williams, Hentzen Coatings, Mankiewicz, BASF, Axalta Coating Systems, Indestructible Paint and China Haohua Chemical Group. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aerospace Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aerospace Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aerospace Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Solvent-Based Coating
  • Water-Based Coating
  • Powder Coating

Global Aerospace Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aerospace Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Civil Aviation
  • Military Aviation

Global Aerospace Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aerospace Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Aerospace Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Aerospace Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Aerospace Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
  • Key companies Aerospace Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • AkzoNobel (Mapaero)
  • PPG Industries
  • Sherwin Williams
  • Hentzen Coatings
  • Mankiewicz
  • BASF
  • Axalta Coating Systems
  • Indestructible Paint
  • China Haohua Chemical Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aerospace Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aerospace Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aerospace Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aerospace Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aerospace Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aerospace Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aerospace Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aerospace Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aerospace Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aerospace Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aerospace Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aerospace Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aerospace Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aerospace Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aerospace Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aerospace Coatings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Aerospace Coatings Market Size

