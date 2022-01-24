Satellite Antenna Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Satellite Antenna Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Satellite Antenna in global, including the following market information:
Global Satellite Antenna Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Satellite Antenna Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Satellite Antenna companies in 2021 (%)
The global Satellite Antenna market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
C Band Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Satellite Antenna include Maxar Technologies, Viasat, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, L3Harris, CPI Satcom & Antenna Technologies Inc, Cobham Limited, Kymeta and Gilat Satellite Networks, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Satellite Antenna manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Satellite Antenna Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Satellite Antenna Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- C Band
- K/KU/KA Band
- S And L Band
- X Band
- VHF And UHF Band
- Other Frequency Bands
Global Satellite Antenna Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Satellite Antenna Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Space
- Land
- Maritime
- Airborne
Global Satellite Antenna Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Satellite Antenna Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Satellite Antenna revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Satellite Antenna revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Satellite Antenna sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Satellite Antenna sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Maxar Technologies
- Viasat, Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- L3Harris
- CPI Satcom & Antenna Technologies Inc
- Cobham Limited
- Kymeta
- Gilat Satellite Networks
- ThinKom
- Norsat International Inc.
- Elite Antennas Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Satellite Antenna Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Satellite Antenna Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Satellite Antenna Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Satellite Antenna Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Satellite Antenna Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Satellite Antenna Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Satellite Antenna Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Satellite Antenna Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Satellite Antenna Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Satellite Antenna Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Satellite Antenna Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Satellite Antenna Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Satellite Antenna Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Satellite Antenna Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Satellite Antenna Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Satellite Antenna Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
