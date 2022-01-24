Satellite Antenna Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Satellite Antenna in global, including the following market information:

Global Satellite Antenna Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Satellite Antenna Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Satellite Antenna companies in 2021 (%)

The global Satellite Antenna market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

C Band Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Satellite Antenna include Maxar Technologies, Viasat, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, L3Harris, CPI Satcom & Antenna Technologies Inc, Cobham Limited, Kymeta and Gilat Satellite Networks, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Satellite Antenna manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Satellite Antenna Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Satellite Antenna Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

C Band

K/KU/KA Band

S And L Band

X Band

VHF And UHF Band

Other Frequency Bands

Global Satellite Antenna Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Satellite Antenna Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Space

Land

Maritime

Airborne

Global Satellite Antenna Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Satellite Antenna Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Satellite Antenna revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Satellite Antenna revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Satellite Antenna sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Satellite Antenna sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Maxar Technologies

Viasat, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

L3Harris

CPI Satcom & Antenna Technologies Inc

Cobham Limited

Kymeta

Gilat Satellite Networks

ThinKom

Norsat International Inc.

Elite Antennas Ltd.

