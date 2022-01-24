Smart Stadium Solution Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

New stadiums are being built with smart technology in mind from the start while many existing venues are incorporating it to keep up with fan expectations, streamline operations, and level the playing field with their innovative counterparts.

The smart stadium is also sometimes called the connected arena. There are certain things such venues normally have in common:

Smart navigation: visitors can find available parking spaces, their seats, the nearest/least-busy exit, the closest restroom, and other POIs on the mobile app.

Multiple game viewpoints: close-ups visible on giant HD screens; instant replays are pushed to fans smartphones; fans can choose from multiple viewpoints; VR activations are available, etc.

Ultrasonic Internet speed: hyper-fast, high-throughput network that connects people and IoT devices; 5G coverage (at some arenas.)

Bring your own device: organizers try to lure more fans by enabling low-latency, real-time sharing of the game experience.

Real-time data: pushing real-time player and team statistics to indoor monitors and/or the mobile app.

Safety: analyzing security camera footage with AI and getting automatic alerts about suspicious activity; using facial recognition to bar access to unwanted persons and to prevent unauthorized people from entering staff-only areas.

Extra perks: ordering food from your seat and having it delivered to you; getting coupon notifications while in souvenir stores; loyalty programs.

Infrastructure monitoring: energy-saving algorithms, auto-detection of areas that need maintenance or cleaning.

