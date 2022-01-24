Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chillers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chillers industry can be broken down into several segments, Water-Cooled Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chillers, Air-Cooled Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chillers, etc.

Across the world, the major players cover Johnson Controls, Daikin, LG, etc.

Magnetic bearing centrifugal chiller has been designed with oil free system, resulting in eliminating oil contamination in the refrigerant and heat transfer surfaces to provide outstanding operating efficiency without any performance penalty compared to conventional oil-system chiller.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chillers in global, including the following market information:

Global Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chillers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chillers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chillers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chillers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water-Cooled Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chillers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chillers include Haier, Smardt(TICA Group), Multistack, Daikin, Johnson Controls, Dunham-Bush, Blue Star, Midea and LG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chillers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chillers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chillers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water-Cooled Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chillers

Air-Cooled Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chillers

Global Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chillers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chillers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Global Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chillers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chillers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chillers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chillers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chillers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chillers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Haier

Smardt(TICA Group)

Multistack

Daikin

Johnson Controls

Dunham-Bush

Blue Star

Midea

LG

Suzhou BSE

Mitsubishi

Gree

Thai Tasaki Engineering

DunAnac

Carrier

Trane

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chillers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chillers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chillers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chillers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chillers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chillers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chillers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chillers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chillers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chillers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chillers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chillers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chillers Product Type

