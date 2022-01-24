Automatic Faucet Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An automatic faucet is a faucet equipped with a proximity sensor and mechanism that opens its valve to allow water to flow in response to the presence of a user’s hands in close proximity. The faucet closes its valve again after a few seconds or when it no longer detects the presence of a user’s hands.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automatic Faucet in global, including the following market information:

Global Automatic Faucet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-automatic-faucet-2022-2028-278

Global Automatic Faucet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automatic Faucet companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automatic Faucet market was valued at 1667.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2795.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Deck Mounted Faucet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automatic Faucet include LIXIL Water Technology, Masco Corporation, Kohler, TOTO, Moen, Roca, Geberit, Sloan Valve and PRESTO Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automatic Faucet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automatic Faucet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Faucet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Deck Mounted Faucet

Wall Mounted Faucet

Global Automatic Faucet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Faucet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Public Utilities

Others

Global Automatic Faucet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Faucet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automatic Faucet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automatic Faucet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automatic Faucet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automatic Faucet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LIXIL Water Technology

Masco Corporation

Kohler

TOTO

Moen

Roca

Geberit

Sloan Valve

PRESTO Group

Oras

Joomo

Pfister

Beiduo Bathroom

Sunlot Shares

Advanced Modern Technologies

TCK

ZILONG

Fuzhou GIBO Induction Sanitary Ware

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/machines/global-automatic-faucet-2022-2028-278

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automatic Faucet Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automatic Faucet Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automatic Faucet Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automatic Faucet Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automatic Faucet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automatic Faucet Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automatic Faucet Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automatic Faucet Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automatic Faucet Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automatic Faucet Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automatic Faucet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automatic Faucet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automatic Faucet Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automatic Faucet Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automatic Faucet Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automatic Faucet Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Automatic Faucet Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global Automatic Faucet Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Automatic Faucet Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global Automatic Faucet Market Outlook 2022

Global Automatic Faucet Market Research Report 2022-2026