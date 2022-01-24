Foam Sealing Material Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Foam Sealing Material, due to its good compression resilience, is an important industrial sealing material. This foam is manufactured with or without adhesive and utilized for sealing, gasketing and/or insulating applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Foam Sealing Material in global, including the following market information:

Global Foam Sealing Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Foam Sealing Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Foam Sealing Material companies in 2021 (%)

The global Foam Sealing Material market was valued at 380.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 473.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PU-Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Foam Sealing Material include Armacell, Rogers Foam Corporation, W. KÖPP, Zotefoams, Nitto, INOAC, CeraCon, USA Sealing and Fostek, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Foam Sealing Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Foam Sealing Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Foam Sealing Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PU-Foam

PE-Foam

EPDM-Foam

Global Foam Sealing Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Foam Sealing Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Building

Electronics

Others

Global Foam Sealing Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Foam Sealing Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Foam Sealing Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Foam Sealing Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Foam Sealing Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Foam Sealing Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Armacell

Rogers Foam Corporation

W. KÖPP

Zotefoams

Nitto

INOAC

CeraCon

USA Sealing

Fostek

Cooper Standard

Henniges (AVIC)

Toyoda Gosei

Guizhou Hongyang

