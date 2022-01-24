Modified Bitumen Membrane Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Modified Bitumen Membrane Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Modified bitumen membrane is an asphalt-based, close cousin of the Built-up-Roof (BUR) designed for buildings with low-slope or flat roof structures. Modified bitumen membranes originated in Europe in the mid 1960’s and have been used successfully in the United States and Canada since approximately 1975. Modified Bitumen Membranes are designed to withstand harsh exposure to extreme environmental elements. In our report, modified bitumen membranes have two types which include Atactic Polypropylene (APP) type and Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) type.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Modified Bitumen Membrane in global, including the following market information:
- Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Sqm)
- Global top five Modified Bitumen Membrane companies in 2021 (%)
The global Modified Bitumen Membrane market was valued at 9332.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13540 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
SBS Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Modified Bitumen Membrane include Soprema Group, Oriental Yuhong, GAF, Sika, Hongyuan Waterproof, TehnoNICOL, CKS, Yuanda Hongyu and ARDEX Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Modified Bitumen Membrane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)
Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- SBS Type
- APP Type
Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)
Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Roofing
- Walls
- Basement
- Tunnels
- Roads
- Others
Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)
Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Modified Bitumen Membrane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Modified Bitumen Membrane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Modified Bitumen Membrane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Sqm)
- Key companies Modified Bitumen Membrane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Soprema Group
- Oriental Yuhong
- GAF
- Sika
- Hongyuan Waterproof
- TehnoNICOL
- CKS
- Yuanda Hongyu
- ARDEX Group
- Tamko
- Henkel Polybit
- Polyglass
- Imperbit Membrane
- Fosroc
- EDIL Roofing Products
- IKO Industries
- SKSHU
- General Membrane
- ChovA
- Vetroasfalto
- Bauder
- Protecto Wrap
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Modified Bitumen Membrane Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Modified Bitumen Membrane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Modified Bitumen Membrane Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Modified Bitumen Membrane Companies
