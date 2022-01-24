Modified Bitumen Membrane Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Modified bitumen membrane is an asphalt-based, close cousin of the Built-up-Roof (BUR) designed for buildings with low-slope or flat roof structures. Modified bitumen membranes originated in Europe in the mid 1960’s and have been used successfully in the United States and Canada since approximately 1975. Modified Bitumen Membranes are designed to withstand harsh exposure to extreme environmental elements. In our report, modified bitumen membranes have two types which include Atactic Polypropylene (APP) type and Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) type.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Modified Bitumen Membrane in global, including the following market information:

Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Sqm)

Global top five Modified Bitumen Membrane companies in 2021 (%)

The global Modified Bitumen Membrane market was valued at 9332.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13540 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

SBS Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Modified Bitumen Membrane include Soprema Group, Oriental Yuhong, GAF, Sika, Hongyuan Waterproof, TehnoNICOL, CKS, Yuanda Hongyu and ARDEX Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Modified Bitumen Membrane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)

Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

SBS Type

APP Type

Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)

Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Roofing

Walls

Basement

Tunnels

Roads

Others

Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)

Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Modified Bitumen Membrane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Modified Bitumen Membrane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Modified Bitumen Membrane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Sqm)

Key companies Modified Bitumen Membrane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Soprema Group

Oriental Yuhong

GAF

Sika

Hongyuan Waterproof

TehnoNICOL

CKS

Yuanda Hongyu

ARDEX Group

Tamko

Henkel Polybit

Polyglass

Imperbit Membrane

Fosroc

EDIL Roofing Products

IKO Industries

SKSHU

General Membrane

ChovA

Vetroasfalto

Bauder

Protecto Wrap

