Poloxamer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Poloxamers are nonionic triblock copolymers composed of a central hydrophobic chain of polyoxypropylene (poly(propylene oxide)) flanked by two hydrophilic chains of polyoxyethylene (poly(ethylene oxide)).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Poloxamer in global, including the following market information:

Global Poloxamer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Poloxamer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Poloxamer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Poloxamer market was valued at 236.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 288.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Poloxamer 124 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Poloxamer include BASF, Croda, Hubei Hengshuo, ADEKA, Solvay, Lakeland Chemicals, Nanjing Well and Merck KGaA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Poloxamer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Poloxamer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Poloxamer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Poloxamer 124

Poloxamer 188

Poloxamer 338

Poloxamer 407

Poloxamer 184

Others

Global Poloxamer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Poloxamer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Biologics

Others

Global Poloxamer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Poloxamer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Poloxamer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Poloxamer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Poloxamer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Poloxamer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Croda

Hubei Hengshuo

ADEKA

Solvay

Lakeland Chemicals

Nanjing Well

Merck KGaA

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Poloxamer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Poloxamer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Poloxamer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Poloxamer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Poloxamer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Poloxamer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Poloxamer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Poloxamer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Poloxamer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Poloxamer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Poloxamer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Poloxamer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Poloxamer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Poloxamer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Poloxamer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Poloxamer Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Poloxamer Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Poloxamer 124

4.1.3 Poloxamer 188

4.1.4 Poloxamer 338

4.1.5 Poloxamer 407

