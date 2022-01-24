Maltobionic Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Maltobionic acid, the fourth generation of fruit acid, is a new type of multiple hydroxyl group, which is derived from natural maltose fermentation. The structure of lactose acid is mild and friendly to the skin and helpful for skin care. Maltobionic acid can improve the translucency and toughness of the skin, effectively improve the fine lines and rough condition of the skin, and help the skin to strengthen the compactness and elasticity; the molecular structure of maltose acid has the structure of milk sugar, which can increase the glycosaminoglycan, strengthen the hydration of the skin, and let the skin touch The feeling will become fuller and smoother.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Maltobionic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Maltobionic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Maltobionic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Maltobionic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Maltobionic Acid market was valued at 6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cosmetic Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Maltobionic Acid include Evonik, Reliable Biopharmaceutical, Bio-Sugars Technology and Global Calcium, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Maltobionic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Maltobionic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Maltobionic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cosmetic Grade

Industrial Grade

Global Maltobionic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Maltobionic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Facial and Neck Care

Body Care

Others

Global Maltobionic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Maltobionic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Maltobionic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Maltobionic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Maltobionic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Maltobionic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Evonik

Reliable Biopharmaceutical

Bio-Sugars Technology

Global Calcium

