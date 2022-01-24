Synthetic Rubber Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Synthetic Rubber market covers Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR), Polybutadiene Rubber (BR), Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC), Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), Butyl Rubber (IIR), Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR), etc. The typical players include Arlanxeo, Sinopec, Goodyear, Kumho Petrochemical, TSRC, NKNK, JSR, LG Chem, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Rubber in global, including the following market information:

Global Synthetic Rubber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Synthetic Rubber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Synthetic Rubber companies in 2021 (%)

The global Synthetic Rubber market was valued at 34080 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 39430 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Rubber include Arlanxeo, Sinopec, Kumho Petrochemical, CNPC, TSRC, ExxonMobil, Goodyear, NKNK and JSR, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Synthetic Rubber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Synthetic Rubber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic Rubber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Polybutadiene Rubber (BR)

Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC)

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Butyl Rubber (IIR)

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)

Others

Global Synthetic Rubber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic Rubber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Construction

Industrial

Others

Global Synthetic Rubber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic Rubber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Synthetic Rubber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Synthetic Rubber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Synthetic Rubber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Synthetic Rubber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arlanxeo

Sinopec

Kumho Petrochemical

CNPC

TSRC

ExxonMobil

Goodyear

NKNK

JSR

Sibur

LG Chem

Versalis

LCY

Kraton

Zeon

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Synthetic Rubber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Synthetic Rubber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Synthetic Rubber Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Synthetic Rubber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Synthetic Rubber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Synthetic Rubber Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Synthetic Rubber Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Synthetic Rubber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Synthetic Rubber Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Synthetic Rubber Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Synthetic Rubber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Rubber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Rubber Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Rubber Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Synthetic Rubber Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Rubber Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Synthetic Rubber Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

