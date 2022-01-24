Calcium Propionate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Calcium propanoate or calcium propionate has the formula Ca(C2H5COO)2. It is the calcium salt of propanoic acid.

Calcium propionate is used as a preservative in a wide variety of products, including: bread, other baked goods, processed meat, whey, and other dairy products. In agriculture, it is used, amongst other things, to prevent milk fever in cows and as a feed supplement.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Calcium Propionate in global, including the following market information:

Global Calcium Propionate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Calcium Propionate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Calcium Propionate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Calcium Propionate market was valued at 180.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 262.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Calcium Propionate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Calcium Propionate include Niacet, Eton Food, Shandong Tongtai Weirun, Addcon, Lianyungang Nuoxin, Impextraco, Shuren Kechuang, Macco Organiques and Jiangsu Mupro IFT, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Calcium Propionate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Calcium Propionate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Calcium Propionate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade Calcium Propionate

Feed Grade Calcium Propionate

Global Calcium Propionate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Calcium Propionate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverages

Feed Industry

Others

Global Calcium Propionate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Calcium Propionate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Calcium Propionate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Calcium Propionate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Calcium Propionate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Calcium Propionate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Niacet

Eton Food

Shandong Tongtai Weirun

Addcon

Lianyungang Nuoxin

Impextraco

Shuren Kechuang

Macco Organiques

Jiangsu Mupro IFT

RuGao ChangJiang Food

Fine Organic Industries

A.M Food Chemicals

Tengzhou Aolong Chemical

Perstorp AB

Real S.A.S.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Calcium Propionate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Calcium Propionate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Calcium Propionate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Calcium Propionate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Calcium Propionate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Calcium Propionate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Calcium Propionate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Calcium Propionate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Calcium Propionate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Calcium Propionate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Calcium Propionate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Calcium Propionate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Calcium Propionate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Calcium Propionate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Calcium Propionate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Calcium Propionate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Calcium Propionate Market Size

