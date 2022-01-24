Metal Injection Molding Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Metal Injection Molding Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20284 min read
Metal injection molding (MIM) is a metalworking process in which finely-powdered metal is mixed with binder material to create a “feedstock” that is then shaped and solidified using injection molding. The molding process allows high volume, complex parts to be shaped in a single step. After molding, the part undergoes conditioning operations to remove the binder and densify the powders. Finished products are small components used in many industries and applications.
Metal injection molding—MIM—offers a manufacturing capability for producing complex shapes in large quantities. The process utilizes fine metal powders (typically less than 20 micrometers) which are custom formulated with a binder (various thermoplastics, waxes, and other materials) into a feedstock which is granulated and then fed into a cavity (or multiple cavities) of a conventional injection molding machine. After the “green” component is removed, most of the binder is extracted by thermal or solvent processing and the rest is removed as the component is sintered (solid-state diffused) in a controlled-atmosphere furnace. The MIM process is very similar to plastic injection molding and high-pressure die casting, and it can produce much the same shapes and configuration features. However, it is limited to relatively small, highly complex parts that otherwise would require extensive finish machining or assembly operations if made by any other metal-forming process.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Injection Molding Materials in global, including the following market information:
- Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Metal Injection Molding Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Metal Injection Molding Materials market was valued at 2256.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3293.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Stainless Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Metal Injection Molding Materials include Indo-Mim, OptiMIM (Form Technologies), ARC Group, Phillips-Medisize (Molex), Smith Metal Products, Netshape Technologies (MPP), Dean Group International, Sintex and CMG Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Metal Injection Molding Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Market, by Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Materials, 2021 (%)
- Stainless Steel
- Steel
- Magnetic Alloys
- Copper
- Others Alloys
Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Electronic
- Automotive
- Industrial Components
- Medical & Dental
- Firearms
- Consumer Products
- Others
Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Metal Injection Molding Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Metal Injection Molding Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Metal Injection Molding Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Metal Injection Molding Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Indo-Mim
- OptiMIM (Form Technologies)
- ARC Group
- Phillips-Medisize (Molex)
- Smith Metal Products
- Netshape Technologies (MPP)
- Dean Group International
- Sintex
- CMG Technologies
- Future High-Tech
- Parmatech Corporation (ATW Companies)
- Nippon Piston Ring
- Tanfel
- Schunk
- Amphenol Corporation
- CN Innovations
- Shin Zu Shing
- GIAN
- Parmaco Metal Injection Molding AG
- Dou Yee Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Metal Injection Molding Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Materials
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Metal Injection Molding Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Injection Molding Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal Injection Molding Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Injection Molding Materials Players in Global Market
