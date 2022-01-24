Poly-Gamma-Glutamic Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Poly-gamma-glutamic Acid (CAS 84960-48-5), is a water-soluble, biodegradable, non-toxic, biopolymer prepared by microbial fermentation, used in food, cosmetics, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Poly-Gamma-Glutamic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Poly-Gamma-Glutamic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Poly-Gamma-Glutamic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Poly-Gamma-Glutamic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Poly-Gamma-Glutamic Acid market was valued at 340.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 481.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Molecular Weight Below 20,000 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Poly-Gamma-Glutamic Acid include Vedan Biotechnology, Bioleaders, Ichimaru Pharcos, Shandong Freda, Nanjing Shineking Biotech, Guanghua Group, Nanjing Sai Taisi Biotechnology, Zytex and Shandong Changrui, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Poly-Gamma-Glutamic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Poly-Gamma-Glutamic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Poly-Gamma-Glutamic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Molecular Weight Below 20,000

700,000 Molecular Weight

1 Million Molecular Weight

Above 1.5 Million Molecular Weight

Global Poly-Gamma-Glutamic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Poly-Gamma-Glutamic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fertilizer

Medicines & Health Products

Food & Beverages

Cosmetic

Others

Global Poly-Gamma-Glutamic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Poly-Gamma-Glutamic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Poly-Gamma-Glutamic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Poly-Gamma-Glutamic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Poly-Gamma-Glutamic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Poly-Gamma-Glutamic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Vedan Biotechnology

Bioleaders

Ichimaru Pharcos

Shandong Freda

Nanjing Shineking Biotech

Guanghua Group

Nanjing Sai Taisi Biotechnology

Zytex

Shandong Changrui

Shandong Taihe Biotech

Lion King Biotechnology

