Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) market was valued at 6282.64 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.06% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A natural gas vehicle (NGV) is an alternative fuel vehicle that uses compressed natural gas (CNG) or liquefied natural gas (LNG). Natural gas vehicles should not be confused with vehicles powered by LPG (mainly propane), which is a fuel with a fundamentally different composition.Natural gas vehicles play an important role in business and personal use.Huge downstream demand has driven production of natural gas vehicles.The main sales markets are located in the asia-pacific region dominated by China and South America.After sweeping the asia-pacific region, South America, North America and Europe also have a strong procurement market.Asia-pacific is the region with the largest consumption of natural gas vehicles, with a market share of more than 50 percent in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Maruti Suzuki

Volkswagen

Fiat

Honda

General Motors

Renault

Hyundai

Ford

Iran Khodro

Volvo Group

PSA

C&C Truck

By Types:

CNG Vehicle

LNG Vehicle

By Applications:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

