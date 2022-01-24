Gamma-Octalactone Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Gamma-Octalactone (y-Octalactone, CAS 104-50-7) is a lactone and aroma compound with the chemical formula C8H14O2. gamma-Octanoic lactone occurs as an aroma constituent in many processed and unprocessed foods. It is a pale-yellow liquid with a fruity/coconut-like odor and is used both in aroma compositions and in heavy blossom perfumes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Gamma-Octalactone in global, including the following market information:

Global Gamma-Octalactone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Gamma-Octalactone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Gamma-Octalactone companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/120832/global-gammaoctalactone-market-2022-2028-752

The global Gamma-Octalactone market was valued at 20 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 27 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Synthetic Gamma-Octalactone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Gamma-Octalactone include Zhongyue Aroma, Anhui Hyea Aromas, ZOTEA, Soda Aromatic, Beijing LYS Chemicals, Anhui Jinrong Flavor&fragrance, Suzhou Youxin Aromatic Chemical and Zhengzhou YiBang, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Gamma-Octalactone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Gamma-Octalactone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Gamma-Octalactone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Synthetic Gamma-Octalactone

Natural Gamma-Octalactone

Global Gamma-Octalactone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Gamma-Octalactone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Flavors

Daily Flavors

Others

Global Gamma-Octalactone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Gamma-Octalactone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Gamma-Octalactone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Gamma-Octalactone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Gamma-Octalactone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Gamma-Octalactone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zhongyue Aroma

Anhui Hyea Aromas

ZOTEA

Soda Aromatic

Beijing LYS Chemicals

Anhui Jinrong Flavor&fragrance

Suzhou Youxin Aromatic Chemical

Zhengzhou YiBang

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/120832/global-gammaoctalactone-market-2022-2028-752

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Gamma-Octalactone Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Gamma-Octalactone Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Gamma-Octalactone Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Gamma-Octalactone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Gamma-Octalactone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Gamma-Octalactone Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Gamma-Octalactone Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Gamma-Octalactone Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Gamma-Octalactone Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Gamma-Octalactone Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Gamma-Octalactone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gamma-Octalactone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Gamma-Octalactone Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gamma-Octalactone Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gamma-Octalactone Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gamma-Octalactone Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/