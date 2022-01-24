Global Composite Bearings Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Composite Bearings market was valued at 3414.7 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.36% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The composite bearings, by product type, is further segmented into metal matrix and fiber matrix. The metal matrix based composite bearings comprise a major market share owing to their high strength, operational stability in harsh environments and moderate cost. Due to these properties, metal matrix based composite bearings are used in applications including construction & mining, agriculture and automotive, and others.The major applications in the composite bearings market include construction & mining, automotive, agriculture, aerospace, marine, and others. The agriculture application is the fastest growing application in the composite bearings market. Composite bearings offer various features including being light in weight, dimensional stability and resistance against corrosion, and operational stability at high temperatures in comparison to traditional materials such as single metal bearings, due to which, the usage of composite bearings in the marine, construction & mining and aerospace industries is growing at a high rate.

By Market Verdors:

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Trelleborg Group

Schaeffler Group

Polygon Company

RBC Bearings Incorporated.

Rexnord Corporation

Hycomp LLc

Tristar Plastic Corp.

Tiodize Co.

Spaulding Composites

By Types:

Fiber Matrix

Metal Matrix

By Applications:

Construction & Mining

Agriculture

Automotive

Aerospace

Marine

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Composite Bearings Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Composite Bearings Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Fiber Matrix

1.4.3 Metal Matrix

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Composite Bearings Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Construction & Mining

1.5.3 Agriculture

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Aerospace

1.5.6 Marine

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Composite Bearings Market

1.8.1 Global Composite Bearings Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Composite Bearings Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Composite Bearings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Composite Bearings Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Composite Bearings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Composite Bearings Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Composite Bearings Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Compos

Global and China Bi-Metallic Composite Bearings Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

