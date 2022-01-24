Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Most Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics are made of polypropylene fibers. It is indispensable for products used to create clean environments, such as filters, masks, Hygiene, and wiping cloths.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics in global, including the following market information:

Global Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics market was valued at 1111.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1381.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Net Weight Below 25 (g/m2) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics include Berry Global, Mogul, Kimberly-Clark, Monadnock Non-Woven, Toray, Fiberweb, Freudenberg, Don & Low and PFNonwovens, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Net Weight Below 25 (g/m2)

Net Weight 25-50 (g/m2)

Net Weight Above 50 (g/m2)

Global Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hygiene

Industrial

Home Textile

Cloths

Automotive

Protective Mask

Others

Global Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Berry Global

Mogul

Kimberly-Clark

Monadnock Non-Woven

Toray

Fiberweb

Freudenberg

Don & Low

PFNonwovens

Irema

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Hollingsworth & Vose

Sinopec

CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven

JOFO

TEDA Filter

Yanjiang Group

Zisun Technology

Ruiguang Group

Xinlong Group

Mitsui Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Product Type

