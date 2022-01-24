Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Most Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics are made of polypropylene fibers. It is indispensable for products used to create clean environments, such as filters, masks, Hygiene, and wiping cloths.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics in global, including the following market information:
- Global Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics market was valued at 1111.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1381.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Net Weight Below 25 (g/m2) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics include Berry Global, Mogul, Kimberly-Clark, Monadnock Non-Woven, Toray, Fiberweb, Freudenberg, Don & Low and PFNonwovens, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Net Weight Below 25 (g/m2)
- Net Weight 25-50 (g/m2)
- Net Weight Above 50 (g/m2)
Global Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hygiene
- Industrial
- Home Textile
- Cloths
- Automotive
- Protective Mask
- Others
Global Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Berry Global
- Mogul
- Kimberly-Clark
- Monadnock Non-Woven
- Toray
- Fiberweb
- Freudenberg
- Don & Low
- PFNonwovens
- Irema
- Ahlstrom-Munksjö
- Hollingsworth & Vose
- Sinopec
- CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven
- JOFO
- TEDA Filter
- Yanjiang Group
- Zisun Technology
- Ruiguang Group
- Xinlong Group
- Mitsui Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polypropylene Melt Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Product Type
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/