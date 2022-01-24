Methyl Naphthalene Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Methyl Naphthalene is a colorless oily liquid with a naphthalene-like odor. It can volatilize with steam. It is flammable, insoluble in water, and easily soluble in ether and ethanol. Relative density (20°C) 1.025, boiling point 245°C, flash point 82.2°C.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Methyl Naphthalene in global, including the following market information:

Global Methyl Naphthalene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Methyl Naphthalene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Methyl Naphthalene companies in 2021 (%)

The global Methyl Naphthalene market was valued at 96.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 120.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

1-Methylnaphthalene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Methyl Naphthalene include Koppers Inc, Ruetgers, Nippon Steel Chemical, JFE Chemical, Hualun, SxtyChem, SinoChem Hebei, BaoChem and WanshidaChem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Methyl Naphthalene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Methyl Naphthalene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Methyl Naphthalene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

1-Methylnaphthalene

2-Methylnaphthalene

Others

Global Methyl Naphthalene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Methyl Naphthalene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Important Intermediate

Organic Synthesis

Global Methyl Naphthalene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Methyl Naphthalene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Methyl Naphthalene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Methyl Naphthalene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Methyl Naphthalene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Methyl Naphthalene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Koppers Inc

Ruetgers

Nippon Steel Chemical

JFE Chemical

Hualun

SxtyChem

SinoChem Hebei

BaoChem

WanshidaChem

SinocoalChem

Baoshun

Flint Hills Resources

Crowley Chemical Company

