Methyl Naphthalene Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Methyl Naphthalene Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Methyl Naphthalene is a colorless oily liquid with a naphthalene-like odor. It can volatilize with steam. It is flammable, insoluble in water, and easily soluble in ether and ethanol. Relative density (20°C) 1.025, boiling point 245°C, flash point 82.2°C.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Methyl Naphthalene in global, including the following market information:
- Global Methyl Naphthalene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Methyl Naphthalene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Methyl Naphthalene companies in 2021 (%)
The global Methyl Naphthalene market was valued at 96.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 120.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
1-Methylnaphthalene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Methyl Naphthalene include Koppers Inc, Ruetgers, Nippon Steel Chemical, JFE Chemical, Hualun, SxtyChem, SinoChem Hebei, BaoChem and WanshidaChem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Methyl Naphthalene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Methyl Naphthalene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Methyl Naphthalene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 1-Methylnaphthalene
- 2-Methylnaphthalene
- Others
Global Methyl Naphthalene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Methyl Naphthalene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Important Intermediate
- Organic Synthesis
Global Methyl Naphthalene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Methyl Naphthalene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Methyl Naphthalene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Methyl Naphthalene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Methyl Naphthalene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Methyl Naphthalene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Koppers Inc
- Ruetgers
- Nippon Steel Chemical
- JFE Chemical
- Hualun
- SxtyChem
- SinoChem Hebei
- BaoChem
- WanshidaChem
- SinocoalChem
- Baoshun
- Flint Hills Resources
- Crowley Chemical Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Methyl Naphthalene Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Methyl Naphthalene Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Methyl Naphthalene Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Methyl Naphthalene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Methyl Naphthalene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Methyl Naphthalene Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Methyl Naphthalene Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Methyl Naphthalene Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Methyl Naphthalene Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Methyl Naphthalene Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Methyl Naphthalene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Methyl Naphthalene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Methyl Naphthalene Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methyl Naphthalene Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Methyl Naphthalene Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methyl Naphthalene Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Methyl Naphthalene Market Size
