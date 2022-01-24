Monocyanamide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Monocyanamide (CN2H2) is an organic compound, easily soluble in water, ethanol, ether, benzene, chloroform, acetone, etc. It is widely used in agriculture and the production of pharmaceuticals and other organic compounds.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Monocyanamide in global, including the following market information:

Global Monocyanamide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Monocyanamide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Monocyanamide companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/120835/global-monocyanamide-market-2022-2028-806

The global Monocyanamide market was valued at 213 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 282.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

30% Solution Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Monocyanamide include AlzChem AG, Nippon Carbide Industries (NCI), Ningxia Darong, Jiangsu Deda, Rugaoshi Zhongru Chemical, Yifeng Biochemical, Nignxia Jiafeng, Shanxi Zhichen Chemical and Ningxia Runshengfu Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Monocyanamide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Monocyanamide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Monocyanamide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

30% Solution

50% Solution

Above 95% Crystals

Others

Global Monocyanamide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Monocyanamide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pesticide Intermediate

Plant Growth Regulator

Pharmaceutical Intermediate

Others

Global Monocyanamide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Monocyanamide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Monocyanamide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Monocyanamide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Monocyanamide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Monocyanamide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AlzChem AG

Nippon Carbide Industries (NCI)

Ningxia Darong

Jiangsu Deda

Rugaoshi Zhongru Chemical

Yifeng Biochemical

Nignxia Jiafeng

Shanxi Zhichen Chemical

Ningxia Runshengfu Chemical

Ningxia Jinhua Chemical

Ningxia Baoma Chemical

Pingluo Xiangmei Chemical

Ningxia Hengkang Technology

Ningxia Taikang Pharmaceutical

Ningxia Sikeda Biotechnology

Shanghai Baosui Chemical

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/120835/global-monocyanamide-market-2022-2028-806

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Monocyanamide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Monocyanamide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Monocyanamide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Monocyanamide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Monocyanamide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Monocyanamide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Monocyanamide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Monocyanamide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Monocyanamide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Monocyanamide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Monocyanamide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Monocyanamide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Monocyanamide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Monocyanamide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Monocyanamide Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Monocyanamide Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Monocyanamide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 30% Solution

4.1.3 50% Solution

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/