Monocyanamide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Monocyanamide (CN2H2) is an organic compound, easily soluble in water, ethanol, ether, benzene, chloroform, acetone, etc. It is widely used in agriculture and the production of pharmaceuticals and other organic compounds.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Monocyanamide in global, including the following market information:
- Global Monocyanamide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Monocyanamide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Monocyanamide companies in 2021 (%)
The global Monocyanamide market was valued at 213 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 282.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
30% Solution Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Monocyanamide include AlzChem AG, Nippon Carbide Industries (NCI), Ningxia Darong, Jiangsu Deda, Rugaoshi Zhongru Chemical, Yifeng Biochemical, Nignxia Jiafeng, Shanxi Zhichen Chemical and Ningxia Runshengfu Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Monocyanamide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Monocyanamide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Monocyanamide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 30% Solution
- 50% Solution
- Above 95% Crystals
- Others
Global Monocyanamide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Monocyanamide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Pesticide Intermediate
- Plant Growth Regulator
- Pharmaceutical Intermediate
- Others
Global Monocyanamide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Monocyanamide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Monocyanamide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Monocyanamide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Monocyanamide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Monocyanamide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AlzChem AG
- Nippon Carbide Industries (NCI)
- Ningxia Darong
- Jiangsu Deda
- Rugaoshi Zhongru Chemical
- Yifeng Biochemical
- Nignxia Jiafeng
- Shanxi Zhichen Chemical
- Ningxia Runshengfu Chemical
- Ningxia Jinhua Chemical
- Ningxia Baoma Chemical
- Pingluo Xiangmei Chemical
- Ningxia Hengkang Technology
- Ningxia Taikang Pharmaceutical
- Ningxia Sikeda Biotechnology
- Shanghai Baosui Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Monocyanamide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Monocyanamide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Monocyanamide Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Monocyanamide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Monocyanamide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Monocyanamide Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Monocyanamide Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Monocyanamide Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Monocyanamide Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Monocyanamide Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Monocyanamide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Monocyanamide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Monocyanamide Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Monocyanamide Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Monocyanamide Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Monocyanamide Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Monocyanamide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 30% Solution
4.1.3 50% Solution
