Bare Thermocouple Wire Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bare Thermocouple Wire is wire without any insulation. Normally it is sold on a spool and ordered as a pair. Usage is typically for making a small thermocouple in applications requiring special considerations. Bare Thermocouple Wires are available for the element types K, T, J, E, N, S, R, B. Bare thermocouple wires are used when an insulation of the legs is not necessary, or if the temperature is very high so that normally used materials do not withstand. In this report, bare thermocouple wire only counts the thermocouple grade and wire form type.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bare Thermocouple Wire in global, including the following market information:

Global Bare Thermocouple Wire Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bare Thermocouple Wire Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K m)

Global top five Bare Thermocouple Wire companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bare Thermocouple Wire market was valued at 164.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 221.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Type K Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bare Thermocouple Wire include Sandvik (Kanthal), Aperam, Isabellenhütte, Furukawa Techno Material, OMEGA Engineering, Thermo-Electra, Pyromation, Pelican Wire and Thermo Sensors, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bare Thermocouple Wire manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bare Thermocouple Wire Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m)

Global Bare Thermocouple Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Type K

Type E

Type N

Type S

Type R

Type B

Type J

Type T

Global Bare Thermocouple Wire Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m)

Global Bare Thermocouple Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Steel Industry

Glass and Ceramics Industry

Aerospace

Metallurgy/Heat Treatment

Power Gen

Aircraft Jet Engines

Automotive/RTD

Medical

Food Equipment

Others

Global Bare Thermocouple Wire Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m)

Global Bare Thermocouple Wire Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bare Thermocouple Wire revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bare Thermocouple Wire revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bare Thermocouple Wire sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K m)

Key companies Bare Thermocouple Wire sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sandvik (Kanthal)

Aperam

Isabellenhütte

Furukawa Techno Material

OMEGA Engineering

Thermo-Electra

Pyromation

Pelican Wire

Thermo Sensors

Yamari Industries

Concept Alloys

Nanmac

TMH GmbH

