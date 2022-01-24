C Resin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

C Resin (Hydrocarbon Resin or Petroleum Resin) is a C5/C9 aromatic hydrocarbon used in industrial applications. It has a tackifying effect and is suitable for use in paint, printing ink, adhesives, rubber and other areas where tackiness is required.

It is a kind of thermal plasticizing hydrocarbon resin produced by C5, C9 fraction, by-products of petroleum cracking, through pretreatment, polymerization and distillation. It is not a high polymer but a low polymer with the molecular weight between 300-3000. Featured by acid value, easy mutual solubilities, resistant to water, resistant to ethanol and chemicals. It has the chemical stabilizing property to acid and alkaline, viscosity adjusting and thermal stabilizing, Generally, the petroleum resins are not used independently, but have to be used together with other kinds of resins as promoters, adjusting agents and modifiers in hot-melt adhesive, pressure-sensitive adhesive, hot melt road marking paint, rubber tires and so on.

This report contains market size and forecasts of C Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global C Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global C Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five C Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global C Resin market was valued at 2798.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4163.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of C Resin include ExxonMobil, Eastman, Kolon Industries, Cray Valley (Total), Rain Carbon, Arakawa Chemical, Mitsui Chemicals, Zeon Corporation and Tosoh, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the C Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global C Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global C Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

C9 Hydrocarbon Resin

C5 Hydrocarbon Resin

C5/C9 Copolymer Resin

Hydrogenated Hydrocarbon Resin

Others

Global C Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global C Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Adhesive & Sealant

Paint

Rubber

Printing Ink

Others

Global C Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global C Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies C Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies C Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies C Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies C Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ExxonMobil

Eastman

Kolon Industries

Cray Valley (Total)

Rain Carbon

Arakawa Chemical

Mitsui Chemicals

Zeon Corporation

Tosoh

Idemitsu Kosan

Formosan Union

Resinall

Neville

Shangdong Qilong

Zibo Luhua

Henghe Materials

Guangdong Xinhuayue

Fushun Huaxing

Daqing Huake

Kete Chemical

Jinhai Chengguang

Zhejiang Derong Chemical

Yuangang Chemical

Puyang Ruisen Petroleum Resins

Ecisco New Material

Shandong Landun Resin

Shandong Yuhuang Chemical

Tongxin New Material

Binder Chemical

Zibo Kaixin

