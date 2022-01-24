C Resin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

C Resin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20284 min read
C Resin (Hydrocarbon Resin or Petroleum Resin) is a C5/C9 aromatic hydrocarbon used in industrial applications. It has a tackifying effect and is suitable for use in paint, printing ink, adhesives, rubber and other areas where tackiness is required.
It is a kind of thermal plasticizing hydrocarbon resin produced by C5, C9 fraction, by-products of petroleum cracking, through pretreatment, polymerization and distillation. It is not a high polymer but a low polymer with the molecular weight between 300-3000. Featured by acid value, easy mutual solubilities, resistant to water, resistant to ethanol and chemicals. It has the chemical stabilizing property to acid and alkaline, viscosity adjusting and thermal stabilizing, Generally, the petroleum resins are not used independently, but have to be used together with other kinds of resins as promoters, adjusting agents and modifiers in hot-melt adhesive, pressure-sensitive adhesive, hot melt road marking paint, rubber tires and so on.
This report contains market size and forecasts of C Resin in global, including the following market information:
- Global C Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global C Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five C Resin companies in 2021 (%)
The global C Resin market was valued at 2798.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4163.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of C Resin include ExxonMobil, Eastman, Kolon Industries, Cray Valley (Total), Rain Carbon, Arakawa Chemical, Mitsui Chemicals, Zeon Corporation and Tosoh, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the C Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global C Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global C Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- C9 Hydrocarbon Resin
- C5 Hydrocarbon Resin
- C5/C9 Copolymer Resin
- Hydrogenated Hydrocarbon Resin
- Others
Global C Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global C Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Adhesive & Sealant
- Paint
- Rubber
- Printing Ink
- Others
Global C Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global C Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies C Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies C Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies C Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies C Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ExxonMobil
- Eastman
- Kolon Industries
- Cray Valley (Total)
- Rain Carbon
- Arakawa Chemical
- Mitsui Chemicals
- Zeon Corporation
- Tosoh
- Idemitsu Kosan
- Formosan Union
- Resinall
- Neville
- Shangdong Qilong
- Zibo Luhua
- Henghe Materials
- Guangdong Xinhuayue
- Fushun Huaxing
- Daqing Huake
- Kete Chemical
- Jinhai Chengguang
- Zhejiang Derong Chemical
- Yuangang Chemical
- Puyang Ruisen Petroleum Resins
- Ecisco New Material
- Shandong Landun Resin
- Shandong Yuhuang Chemical
- Tongxin New Material
- Binder Chemical
- Zibo Kaixin
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 C Resin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global C Resin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global C Resin Overall Market Size
2.1 Global C Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global C Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global C Resin Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top C Resin Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global C Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global C Resin Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global C Resin Sales by Companies
3.5 Global C Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 C Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers C Resin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 C Resin Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 C Resin Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 C Resin Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global C Resin Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 C9 Hydrocarbon Resin
4.1.3 C5 Hydrocarbon Resin
4.1.4 C5/C9 Copolymer Resin
4.1.5 Hydrogenated Hydrocarbon Resin
