Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Epoxy resin generally refers to an organic polymer compound that has two or more epoxy groups in the molecule and forms a three-dimensional cross-linked network cured product under the action of appropriate chemical reagents. Except for a few, its molecular weight is not high. Waterborne epoxy resin refers to a stable dispersion system by dispersing epoxy resin in water in the form of particles, droplets, or colloids.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Waterborne Epoxy Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Waterborne Epoxy Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Waterborne Epoxy Resin market was valued at 1267.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2046.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028. Solid Content <40% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years. The global key manufacturers of Waterborne Epoxy Resin include Huntsman, Hexion, Olin Corporation, Kukdo, Allnex, Npc, Sanmuchem, Kpb and Yyhuaxing and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Waterborne Epoxy Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%) Solid Content <40% Solid Content 40%-60% Solid Content>60%

Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%) Coating Composite Material Adhesive Others Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%) North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Waterborne Epoxy Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Waterborne Epoxy Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Waterborne Epoxy Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Waterborne Epoxy Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include: Huntsman Hexion Olin Corporation Kukdo Allnex Npc Sanmuchem Kpb Yyhuaxing Zjab

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Waterborne Epoxy Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Waterborne Epoxy Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

