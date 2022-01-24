Through Glass Via (TGV) Technology Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A through-glass via (TGV) provides a vertical electrical connection through a glass substrate. TGVs are used in advanced packaging solutions, such as glass interposers and wafer-level packaging of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS). This report studies the TGV substrate (TGV wafer).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Through Glass Via (TGV) Technology in Global, including the following market information:

Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Through Glass Via (TGV) Technology market was valued at 51 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 227.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

300 mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Through Glass Via (TGV) Technology include Corning, LPKF, Samtec, Kiso Micro Co.LTD, Tecnisco, Microplex, Plan Optik, NSG Group and Allvia. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Through Glass Via (TGV) Technology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

300 mm

200 mm

Less Than 150 mm

Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Biotechnology/Medical

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Others

Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Through Glass Via (TGV) Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Through Glass Via (TGV) Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Corning

LPKF

Samtec

Kiso Micro Co.LTD

Tecnisco

Microplex

Plan Optik

NSG Group

Allvia

