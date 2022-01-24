Indan Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Indan (CAS 496-11-7) or indan is an organic compound with the formula C6H4(CH2)3. It is a colorless liquid hydrocarbon. It is a petrochemical, a bicyclic compound. It occurs at the level about 0.1% in coal tar. It is usually produced by hydrogenation of indene.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Indan in global, including the following market information:

Global Indan Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Indan Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Indan companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/120842/global-indan-market-2022-2028-197

The global Indan market was valued at 5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity?99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Indan include JFE Chemical Corporation, Kylin Chemical and Read Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Indan manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Indan Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Indan Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity?99%

Purity?99%

Global Indan Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Indan Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Intermediate

Organic Intermediate

Others

Global Indan Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Indan Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Indan revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Indan revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Indan sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Indan sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

JFE Chemical Corporation

Kylin Chemical

Read Chemical

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/120842/global-indan-market-2022-2028-197

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Indan Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Indan Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Indan Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Indan Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Indan Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Indan Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Indan Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Indan Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Indan Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Indan Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Indan Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Indan Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Indan Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indan Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Indan Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indan Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Indan Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Purity?99%

4.1.3 Purity?99%

4.2 By Type – Global Indan Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global Indan Revenue, 2017-2022

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/