Low Soda Alumina Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Low Soda Alumina refers to: the sodium content is less than zero. 1% high temperature alumina product.

Na2O content is an important technical indicator of alumina, and the level of Na2O content directly affects the compressive strength and electrical insulation of alumina products. Low-sodium high-temperature alumina has a high melting point, good electrical insulation, high hardness, and good wear resistance. It is widely used in electronic ceramics, fine ceramics, refractory materials, automotive spark plugs, electronic substrates and other fields.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Low Soda Alumina in global, including the following market information:

Global Low Soda Alumina Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Low Soda Alumina Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Low Soda Alumina companies in 2021 (%)

The global Low Soda Alumina market was valued at 191.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 265 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Sodium Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Low Soda Alumina include Almatis, Alteo, Chalco, Sumitomo Chemical, Hindalco, Showa Denko, Nippon Light Metal, Sdsrhb and Zzyanghualv and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Low Soda Alumina manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Low Soda Alumina Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Low Soda Alumina Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low Sodium

Ultra Low Sodium

Global Low Soda Alumina Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Low Soda Alumina Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronic Ceramics

Wear-Resistant Ceramics

Refractory

Others

Global Low Soda Alumina Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Low Soda Alumina Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Low Soda Alumina revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Low Soda Alumina revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Low Soda Alumina sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Low Soda Alumina sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Almatis

Alteo

Chalco

Sumitomo Chemical

Hindalco

Showa Denko

Nippon Light Metal

Sdsrhb

Zzyanghualv

Zhj-China

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Low Soda Alumina Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Low Soda Alumina Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Low Soda Alumina Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Low Soda Alumina Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Low Soda Alumina Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Low Soda Alumina Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Low Soda Alumina Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Low Soda Alumina Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Low Soda Alumina Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Low Soda Alumina Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Low Soda Alumina Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Low Soda Alumina Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Low Soda Alumina Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low Soda Alumina Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Low Soda Alumina Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low Soda Alumina Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Low Soda Alumina Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

