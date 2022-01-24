January 24, 2022

Global Specialty Tape Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Specialty Tape market was valued at 3814.15 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

By Market Verdors:

 

  • 3M
  • Henkel Corporation
  • Nitto Denko Corporation
  • Tesa SE
  • Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics
  • E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
  • Avery Dennison Corporation
  • Intertape Polymer Group
  • LINTEC Corporation
  • Scapa Group
  • ECHOtape
  • Sekisui Chemical
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Canon Medical Systems
  • Xinapse Systems Ltd.

By Types:

  • PVC
  • Pape
  • PP
  • Foam
  • PET

By Applications:

  • Automotive
  • Electronics & Electricals
  • White Goods
  • Paper/Printing
  • Healthcare
  • Hygiene
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Retail/Graphic
  • Building & Construction

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Specialty Tape Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Specialty Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 PVC

1.4.3 Pape

1.4.4 PP

1.4.5 Foam

1.4.6 PET

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Specialty Tape Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Electronics & Electricals

1.5.4 White Goods

1.5.5 Paper/Printing

1.5.6 Healthcare

1.5.7 Hygiene

1.5.8 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.9 Retail/Graphic

1.5.10 Building & Construction

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Specialty Tape Market

1.8.1 Global Specialty Tape Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Specialty Tape Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Specialty Tape Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Specialty Tape Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Specialty Tape Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Specialty Tape Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3

