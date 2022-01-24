Global ADAS Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global ADAS market was valued at 2270.92 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 11.49% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Automotive vision, MMW radar and ADAS are the market segments that develop first with the MMW radar market enjoying an impressive growth rate, closely followed by low-speed autonomous driving. While LiDAR, commercial-vehicle autonomous driving and passenger-car autonomous driving markets lag behind.As the automobile enters an era of ADAS and autonomous driving, product iteration races up and lifecycle of products is shortened. The automotive market is far smaller than consumer electronics market but sees bigger difficulty in design and higher design and production costs than that in consumer electronics market. Thus automotive ADAS and autonomous driving processor is confronted with higher risks. Hence adequate financial and human resources are required to support the development of automotive ADAS and autonomous driving processors. Globally, only very a few enterprises like NXP and Renesas are capable of developing whole series of ADAS and autonomous driving processors.

By Market Verdors:

Aisin Seiki

Autoliv

Bosch

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Denso

Freescale Semiconductors

Gentex

Harman International

Hella

Hyundai Mobis

Magna International

Mobileye

NVIDIA

Panasonic

Joyson Safety Systems

Texas Instruments

TRW Automotive

Valeo

By Types:

Hardware

Software

By Applications:

PC

LCV

Buses

Trucks

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by ADAS Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global ADAS Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global ADAS Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 PC

1.5.3 LCV

1.5.4 Buses

1.5.5 Trucks

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global ADAS Market

1.8.1 Global ADAS Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global ADAS Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global ADAS Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global ADAS Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers ADAS Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global ADAS Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global ADAS Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America ADAS Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America ADAS Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America ADAS Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 East Asia ADAS Sales Volume

